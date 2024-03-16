India | The scale of an election for India's 960 million people is almost impossible to fathom

Indian elections are the biggest in the world. An average Indian state has the same population as Canada.

Crore is a ten million significant number word with its roots in the Hindi language.

The word is not in daily use in the West, but in India's election coverage it is repeated. The masses of people are so large that it is more natural to talk about 2.54 crore than 25.4 million people. Saves column space.

of India more than 960 million eligible voters will soon decide on the composition of the lower house of the country's parliament, the Lok Sabha. Hundreds of millions of citizens do not reach the ballot box in one fell swoop.

The Election Commission of India is expected to release the polling schedule on Saturday. According to the steps it shows, the country will vote in different stages during April–May.

In the previous ones in the elections in 2019, voting took more than a month. However, the result was already clear a few days after the last round of voting.

At that time, it was the largest election in the world, in which those entitled to vote was 912 million. This spring, India will break its own record.

Within a radius of two kilometers from every dwelling must be able to vote.

Because of this, according to Hindustan Times, 15 are working in the elections million clerks whose task it is to transport and manage 1.2 million electronic voting devices across the country.

Electronic through voting devices, a vote is given by pressing the button on the device. With another button, the device can be “locked” so that no new sounds can be entered into it.

Election Commission of India by electoral fraud would be more difficult with voting machines. However, their susceptibility to abuse has been addressed in Indian courts several times.

One major advantage is that transporting the equipment to every corner of India is easier than moving the ballot boxes required for paper slip voting.

543 representatives from different parts of the country are elected to the sabha in the spring elections. States' representation is determined by their population.

The largest state, Uttar Pradesh, with 199 million people, has 80 seats, while Sikkim, modest by Indian standards, with 610,000 people, has only one representative elected to parliament.

Jharkhand is placed around the median of quite an accordion. Median means the middle number in order of magnitude.

Jharkhand is in many ways a good middle ground to consider.

With about 39.2 million inhabitants, it is the 12th most populous state in India, the same size as Canada. Based on its area, it ranks 15th.

As in the whole of India, the population in Jharkhand is also growing rapidly.

It was 20 years in the state then 1.68 crore – or 16.8 million – eligible voters. This spring, the number is already 25.4 million. Almost a third of them are under 30 years old.

The situation is the same in several other states of India. In the world's biggest elections, a large part of those entitled to vote are young people.

In February, a motorcyclist gave a push to an elderly man on a bicycle in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state.

A year In the 2019 elections, slightly more than half of the residents of Jharkhand settled down in support of the Hindu nationalist BJP party.

In this matter too, the state followed the custom of the country: the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's the party he leads has held power in the country for ten years already.

Their during Modi has redeemed the election promises made earlier by the BJP. In his era, for example was opened a Hindu temple on the site of an ancient mosque and was regulated a new citizenship law widely seen as anti-Muslim.

The third prime ministerial term sought by Modi could promise further miserable times for India's 200 million Muslim minority.