These are extremely rare images of incredible violence. Sunday February 7 in India in the district of Chamoli, located in a mountainous area in the north of the country, a rupture of a glacier in the Himalayas took place. It fed the Alaknanda River which overflowed as a result of this disaster. Tourists captured this awesome moment. We can see the water that carries absolutely everything in its path, even breaking a dam.

The authorities are busy trying to come to the aid of those affected by these floods. According to the latest report, three people lost their lives. There are said to be nearly 150 people still missing on Sunday February 7. The authorities are busy trying to rescue them. In the same region in 2013, due to torrential rains, nearly 6,000 people had died.

