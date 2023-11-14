India | The rescue operation for the workers trapped in the tunnel is progressing

Construction workers trapped in a tunnel are being tried to get out with a steel pipe in India.

Diggers began drilling a collapsed road tunnel in India on Tuesday to install a wide steel pipe to pull out the 40 trapped construction workers, Reuters news agency reports.

There are more than a hundred rescue workers in the area, says news agency AFP.

An unfinished tunnel collapsed early Sunday morning near the village of Dandalgaon in northern India.

The trapped workers have been supplied with water, food and oxygen and are in constant contact with them, said an official of the Disaster Response Force Devendra Singh Patwal.

Diggers have been moving boulders aside for two days and awaiting the delivery of a wide steel pipe. According to Patwal, it was not possible to determine exactly how long it would take to pull all the construction workers out of the tunnel.

The rescue teams used heavy machinery to drill the approximately 90-centimeter-wide steel pipe into place, reports AFP.

A group of geologists had arrived at the site to find out the cause of the collapse.

The construction of the tunnel is part of the prime minister Narendra Modi’s a project to improve travel conditions between some of the most popular Hindu shrines.