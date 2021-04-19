Monday, April 19, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

India The railwayman rescued the child from under the train at the last minute in India

by admin
April 19, 2021
in World
0

The worker was hailed as a “merciful Samaritan”.

In India a state railroad worker has been elevated to the position of a hero after rescuing a small child from certain death on Monday.

A video released by the Indian Railway Company shows how a small child falls off the tracks at a train station in Mumbai just as the train is arriving at the scene at a rapid pace. The adult who was with him did not have time to do anything to save the child.

A ticket seller worked vigilantly at the station Mayur Shelkhe however, he noticed the situation and did not hesitate for a moment. He ran to lift the child to the station platform just moments before the train arrived.

The Indian railway company praised the man’s actions and called him a “merciful Samaritan”.

“He saved the child at the risk of his own life. We respect his exemplary courage and extreme dedication to his responsibilities, ”the Indian Railway Company said in a tweet.

In addition to the Indian media, the incident was reported, among other things CNN.

.
#India #railwayman #rescued #child #train #minute #India

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Tottenham fires Mourinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.