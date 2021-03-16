India The Prime Ministers of Finland and India met for the first time in a remote meeting – Marin spoke to Mod about equality and the rights of girls and women

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sanna Marin discussed deepening cooperation between the two countries at their first meeting on Tuesday.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) met for the first time in a bilateral remote meeting on Tuesday.

The prime ministers discussed extensively topics such as trade relations, education, sustainable development, international politics and the coronavirus pandemic.

The talks sought opportunities for concrete deepening of co-operation between the countries, he informed government.

According to the press release, Marin raised the issue of equality and human rights. Among other things, she spoke about what the realization of women’s and girls’ rights means for society and the economy.

American A recent report by Freedom House according to civil rights in general have deteriorated in India since Modi came to power in 2014.

Indian Ambassador of Finland Raveesh Kumar said after the meeting that the prime ministers discussed in a good spirit and in agreement how, for example, technology could be used to empower women and girls.

Kumar considered the main issue of the meeting to be about deepening cooperation in digitalisation in various fields. One of them is education, as India is currently reforming its education system. Kumar believed that Finland’s educational exports could benefit India.

Kumar said the prime ministers also discussed opportunities for cooperation in Africa, where India already has a strong presence for historical reasons.

After the meeting, Finland and India published a joint statement statement, which includes, inter alia, the Indian Initiative on the International Solar Alliance (ISA). According to Finland, Modi invited him to an alliance that aims to promote the use of solar energy.

The Prime Ministers of Finland and India last met in 2018 in Stockholm. Mod and Marin are scheduled to meet next at the EU-India Summit in early May in Porto, Portugal.