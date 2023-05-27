India | The official ordered the dam basin to be emptied in order to get his cell phone back

An estimated two million liters of water were pumped from the dam.

His cell phone the Indian health inspector who fell into the dam basin ordered the entire basin to be emptied in order to get his cell phone back, the British Broadcasting Corporation reported, among other things BBC.

Rajesh Vishwas was taking a selfie at the Kherkatta dam in the state of Chhattisgarh in the central part of India on Sunday, when his phone, which cost more than a thousand euros, splashed into the water.

Vishwas first ordered the divers to look for the phone, but when this did not yield results, he produced a pump on the spot, which for several days pumped water from the dam basin into a nearby canal. An estimated two million liters of water were pumped from the dam.

Finally, the local administration stopped the pumping of Vishwas. The phone was also found, but it was so waterlogged that it couldn’t be repaired.

Vishwas claimed that his phone contained sensitive official data, which is why it had to be rescued. The local administration has suspended him from office for the time being.