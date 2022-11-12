India | The last convicts of Rajiv Gandhi’s murder were released

The last of those convicted of the murder of India’s former prime minister have been released. Those who were part of the Tamil Tiger murder conspiracy sat in prison for more than three decades.

The last ones six Prime Minister of India of Rajiv Gandhi a member of the Tamil Tigers organization convicted of murder was released from prison on Saturday by the Supreme Court’s decision. A suicide bomber who was part of the conspiracy killed Gandhi in May 1991 in Madras, now Chennai, the capital of the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Six convicts were released due to their good behavior and long sentences served. Three walked free from Vellore prison in Tamil Nadu, and two were taken directly to a Sri Lankan refugee camp. Three others spent the last moments of their sentence in two other state prisons, reports the AFP news agency.

Three of the now released prisoners were originally sentenced to death, but the sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment.

Sri In addition to Gandhi, the independence movement of the Tamil population of Lanka, or the Tamil Tigers, killed several Sri Lankan leaders before the Sri Lankan army announced in 2009 that it had defeated the movement once and for all. Gandhi sent Indian soldiers to support the Sri Lankan army to fight the rebels four years before his assassination.

Rajiv Gadhi became India’s youngest Prime Minister in 1984 after his mother and predecessor Indira Gandhi was killed by his Sikh guards. Gandhi continued as Prime Minister until 1989 and then served as the leader of the opposition and Congress parties.

Rajiv’s widow Sonia Gandhi is still a powerful figure in the Congress party and the son of the couple Rahul Gandhi52, is prime minister By Narenda Modi the main contender.

Congress Party condemned the release of those involved in the murder on Saturday in strong terms. Rahul and his sister Priyanka however, they already announced four years ago that they had “completely forgiven” their father’s murderers.

India has its own Tamil population, and Halitus of Tamil Nadu has been asking for the release of convicts for a long time. Earlier this year, the court acquitted a convict who was part of the same conspiracy, which received from the chief minister of the state Muthuvel Karunanidhi from Stalin a fair and public embrace upon his release.

The state leader, known as M. K. Stalin for short, was born in 1952, four days before the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin death. M. K. Stalin got his name from his politician father who was shocked by Stalin’s death.