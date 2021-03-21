India recorded 43,846 new cases of coronavirus today, Sunday, in its largest daily jump in four months, while its richest state, Maharashtra, still accounts for more than half of the infections.

And the Ministry of Health announced the monitoring of 197 deaths from Covid-19 disease caused by the virus, the largest number of deaths in more than two months, bringing the total deaths to 159,755.

Corona injuries in India reached a peak in September, as it approached 100,000 cases per day, and then declined steadily until late last month.