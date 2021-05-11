India The Koreans who survived the corona are possessed by a fungal infection that spreads from the nose to the brain

Mucormycosis, or “black fungus,” is spread through the air but does not spread from person to person.

Mumbai

Jurist and an environmental activist Afroz Shah has spent 12 days in support of his mother in a hospital room in Mumbai. Last fall, the mother was placed in intensive care for a coronavirus, now an attempt is being made to save her from the brain-threatening mucormycosis.

Since Shah’s mother, five new patients with mucormycosis have come to the same hospital. Similar developments have taken place in many cities and states in India. There are more than 300 cases in the state of Gujarat.

Patients have survived the coronavirus but have developed a “sequelae” of fungal infection. The explosive increase in cases of mucormycosis is a mystery to doctors, and at the same time a frightening new turn in the coronary pandemic. However, according to the Indian authorities, there is no reason to panic.

Also Mucormycosis, known as “black fungus,” is a very rapidly progressive and deadly fungal infection. The cause is exposure to fungi of the order Mucorales, which occur in soil, plants, manure and rotting fruits and vegetables.

Inflammation often begins in the nose, spreads through the eyes and chin to the brain. Symptoms include a stuffy nose, headache, and toothache.

“Black fungus ”spreads through the air, it does not infect from person to person. Immune defenses in patients with the disease are impaired, as in diabetic and cancer patients.

Of the Indians a common factor in patients with mucormycosis has been afflicted with covid-19 disease, diabetes, or both, such as in Shah’s mother.

“My mother’s nose was stuffy on the third day of April, when the doctor prescribed flu medications,” Shah says on the phone.

The tenacious “flu” held its ground and worsened until in late April, her mother’s eyes ached so that she cried out in pain. At the hospital, doctors told the bad news: the mother had a fungal infection that was already partially spreading to the brain.

“Removing the left eye was the only way to save his life,” Shah says. He had never heard of mucormycosis before.

Surgery after that, the inflammation is controlled with medication, which is expensive for Indians, as the price of one dose is up to 6,000 rupees, about 67 euros. The anti-inflammatory drug is given twice a day for several weeks. The surprising increase in the number of cases has led to a shortage of medicines in India.

Shah’s mother’s surgery lasted four and a half hours, after which she was in the intensive care unit for three days. The inflammation is now giving up and the mother is fit for the circumstances.

However, Shah is still desperate as the worst is ahead.

“I haven’t been able to tell Mom yet that she only has one eye. He thinks he underwent eye surgery. He doesn’t know that his entire left eye was removed. ”