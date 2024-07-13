India | The Indian mega wedding has lasted more than half a year – featuring superstars from Rihanna to Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber

India|The seven-month wedding celebrations for the son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, culminate this weekend. Now it is rumored that Adele and Drake will take the stage.

Rihanna, Justin BieberBackstreet Boys, Katy Perry, Pit bull, Andrea Bocelli and many other top celebrities have participated in a big wedding in Mumbai, India, according to various media such as BBC.

They are the richest man in Asia who heads the Reliance Industries group Mukesh Ambani of a boy Anant Ambani’s and running the multinational pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare together with his parents by Radhika Merchant wedding.

The seven-month wedding celebrations have included a variety of events, and an estimated $600 million has been spent on the wedding. This weekend, the wedding culminates in the marriage ceremony.

Superstars in addition, in addition to the most famous Bollywood stars and influential entrepreneurs, the wedding held in India’s financial capital has been visited by, for example David and Victoria Beckham mixed Kim and Khloé Kardashian. Among the invited guests were, among others, Hillary Clinton, Boris Johnson and Tony Blair.

This is not the first time Mukesh Ambani has hosted huge celebrations. In 2018, he arranged a $100 million wedding for his daughter For Isha. At that time, the performing guard included, among other things Beyonce.

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay performed at Anant Ambani’s elder brother Akash’s wedding celebrations Chris Martin.

The details of the wedding have been carefully guarded. Perhaps that’s why, for example, the artists who performed at the wedding have kept quite a low profile about the event on social media. A few, such as Bieber and Kim Kardashian, have made some photo and story posts on Instagram.

Ambani’s and Merchant’s wedding celebrations began at the beginning of the year with a party of 51,000 people. In March, three-day festivities were organized for 1,200 guests, which included, among others, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

Among the performers was seen at that time Akon and Rihanna, who performed her first full-length concert in nearly eight years.

In June, the festivities continued with 800-person luxury cruises in the Mediterranean. The cruise started in Barcelona, ​​Spain, and performed there Vanity Fair by David GuettaBackstreet Boys, Katy Perry, Pitbull and Italian tenor Andre Bocelli.

Last week, the festivities featured Justin Bieber, who is said to have billed around 10 million dollars for his private gig.

This weekend’s wedding culminates in a wedding ceremony. The performers have been rumored to be Adele and Drake.

Wedding and the roadblocks and large traffic jams caused by them around the venue are caused protests in Mumbai. The events are centered around the luxurious Jio World Convention Center owned by the Ambanis.

In the world’s most populous country, the top one percent owns more than 40 percent of the wealth, while more than 200 million people still live in poverty.