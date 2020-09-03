India The Indian account of the Prime Minister of India was hacked, the account advertised a cryptocurrency

In the past, hackers hacked the accounts of Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Elon Musk, for example, and used them to distribute their Bitcoin ads.

Social media giant Twitter has announced the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modin Twitter account has been targeted by hackers.

In less than an hour, several messages left the account urging us to donate cryptocurrency for a good cause.

It was an account with 2.5 million followers that redirects to the prime minister’s website. The Prime Minister also has other accounts with a total of tens of millions of followers.

Twitter security practices have failed before, most recently less than two months ago. At the time, hackers were able to distribute their Bitcoin ads to, for example, the previous president of the United States Barack Obaman, presidential candidate Joe Biden, The founder of Tesla Elon Muskin, The founder of Microsoft Bill Gates and on behalf of Apple.

A 17-year-old Florida girl who had received 30 charges and said he was innocent was first arrested on suspicion of a burglary at the time. Since then, two young adults have been arrested for hacking as well this week A 16-year-old teenager allegedly carrying out the most complex hacking operations.

Twitter company says that the cryptocurrency ads sent from Mod’s account have been removed and regrets this.

The company has found no evidence that this hacking is related to the major hacking in July.