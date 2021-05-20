India The historically powerful Tauktae cyclone has already killed more than 110 people, another cyclone is predicted for the country’s east coast

Another cyclone is emerging on the east coast of the Bay of Bengal.

Rajun the number of cyclone deaths off the west coast of India has risen to at least 110, according to news agency AFP.

The West Coast Tauktae cyclone has calmed down, but now scientists are predicting another cyclone for the Bay of Bengal off the east coast of India, AFP says.

According to the latest information, 188 of the crew of the barge sunk on the high seas have been rescued, 37 have been found dead and the fleet is still searching for 63 missing, says The Times of Mumbai.

In the second in the operation, a naval helicopter rescued 35 crew members from another barge. Both ships worked for one of India’s largest oil companies, the British newspaper says The Guardian.

The Indian government said on Wednesday it would launch an investigation into why the ship’s mooring anchors had broken during the storm. Both vessels were state-owned, AFP says.

The government announced € 137 million in financial support for emergency aid to Gujarat. Relatives of the deceased are also offered financial support.

Indian authorities said Wednesday that 53 people had died as a result of the cyclone in 12 districts in Gujarat, AFP says. Local newspapers say nearly 80 have already died in house crashes.

The woman sits on a tent bed and mourns her ruined home in the village of Timbin in western Gujarat on May 19th.

Indian The Finnish Meteorological Institute warned that a low-pressure area in the Gulf of Bengal off the east coast of India is likely to form on Saturday, says AFP.

The rating will gradually “quite certainly” intensify into a cyclone that would arrive on the east coast of India for its parties on 26 May.

Tauktae cyclone lifted 15 meters high waves on the high seas, striking the shores of Maharastra and Gujarat, says Indian Express. According to AFP, the wind was at its strongest at more than 51 meters per second the night before Tuesday.

Tropical hurricanes are less common in the Arabian Sea than on the east coast of India, and usually do not occur until later in the year. The Guardian according to the experts interviewed climate change has made them more severe.

According to Reuters The coronary situation in India is the worst in the world: every second infection in the world is currently diagnosed in India. The cyclone has exacerbated the situation in a country that has already suffered.