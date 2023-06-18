According to the Associated Press, the deaths were recorded in two of India’s most populous states, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The authorities of the two states had warned residents over sixty years of age and those suffering from health disorders not to go out during the day, and urged them to stay in their homes.

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of heat victims reached 54, and they are all in Palia district, 300 km from Lucknow, the state capital.

The authorities found that most of those who died were the elderly and those with diseases, who could not bear the hot weather.

The agency quoted a health official in the state as saying that more than 300 patients were hospitalized due to the heat wave, which forced the authorities to cancel doctors’ leave.

The authorities also decided to increase the number of hospital beds in order to ensure the reception of those affected by the high temperature, most of whom complain of high fever, diarrhea, nausea, breathing difficulties and heart disorders.

In the province of Balia, the temperature reached 43 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees above the normal rate, while the humidity reached 25 percent.

Meanwhile, an expert at the Meteorological Authority in India said that the temperature in Uttar Pradesh exceeded the usual limit, and it is unlikely that it will decrease in the next 24 hours.