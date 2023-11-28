India | The first of the trapped tunnel workers was rescued

An operation is underway in India to rescue workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel. Men have already started to be pulled out.

First Indian construction workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel have been rescued, reports news agency Reuters.

On Tuesday, the rescue workers managed to drill a rescue route through the soil to the men.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP, as well as the British Broadcasting Company, report on the progress of the rescue work BBC.

41 a tunnel worker was trapped when an unfinished road tunnel collapsed on Sunday, November 12, in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand near the village of Dandalgaon. Attempts have been made to save the workers for 17 days already.

Rescue vehicles and ambulances had gathered outside the collapsed tunnel on Tuesday.

Indians according to the authorities, the pipes through which the workers are to be rescued were installed on Tuesday. With the help of wheeled stretchers, the men are pulled out one at a time along a 90 centimeter wide tunnel.

Food, water, oxygen, light and medicine have been delivered to the trapped construction workers through a smaller pipe. However, the digging of the rescue tunnel has been delayed due to, among other things, the breakdown of heavy machinery and pieces of metal that have entered the road.

In total, the rescue workers had to drill through a 60-meter mass of earth.

Miners trained to work in tight tunnels and army personnel excavated the last meters of the tunnel using the so-called “rathole technique”: by squeezing into a small metal tube and using tools to dig stones and gravel out of the way.

The technology is rudimentary and dangerous, and is usually used mostly in coal mining.

The “rat hole workers” were waiting to enter the tunnel on Monday.

On Tuesday, a lot of rescue workers and family members of the trapped construction workers had gathered at the end of the tunnel.

There are also 41 ambulances waiting for the men, one for each.

An accident the cause is not known, but landslides, earthquakes and floods are common in Uttarakhand.

A member of the expert team investigating the tunnel collapse told Reuters that there was no emergency exit in the tunnel. In addition, according to the expert, it was built through a transplant.

The construction of the tunnel is part of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s ambitious Himalayan highway project. The $1.5 billion project aims to improve road connectivity in Uttarakhand and provide easier travel routes between popular Hindu pilgrimage sites.