India The fighter killed its owner in India

A blade was attached to the rooster’s leg.

Illegal a rooster prepared for a cockfight killed its owner in a village in southern India this week, local police said on Saturday.

A knife was attached to the rooster’s leg, with which the rooster was to hit his opponent in a cock fight. The rooster caused serious injuries to its owner’s groin with a knife as it tried to escape, police said.

The man died of blood loss before he could be taken to hospital, police said B. Jeevan news agency for AFP.

The police looking for organizers of a cockfighting event. It was organized by a man who killed his cock, including 16 people, Jeevan said.

“We are looking for the other 15 who were involved in organizing the illegal event,” he said.

The rooster was first taken to the police station, from where it was delivered to the poultry farm.

Indian In rural areas of the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha, cockfighting is prohibited, but nonetheless common, and often involves large numbers of people.

Knives or blades 7.5 cm long are attached to cocks specially bred for this purpose. In events, bets are placed on which rooster will win the fight.