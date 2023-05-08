India | The fighter crashed and crashed into a house, three people were killed

The fighter pilot used an ejection seat and escaped with minor injuries.

On Monday three people were killed in Rajasthan, western India, when a MiG-21 military jet crashed into a residential building. In addition, two other people on the ground were injured in the accident. The fighter pilot used an ejection seat and escaped with minor injuries.

The cause of the accident was not clear on Monday morning Finnish time.

Last years Several MiG-21s have fallen in India. Since January 2021, five pilots have lost their lives in crashes. Very old model MiG-21s have been called flying coffins in India due to poor safety standards.

India is investing billions of dollars in modernizing its military. In the background is the decades-long rivalry with Pakistan, in addition to which tensions on the border with China have increased.