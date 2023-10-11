Wednesday, October 11, 2023
India | The express train derailed – at least four people died, 80 were injured

October 11, 2023
India | The express train derailed – at least four people died, 80 were injured

The cause of the derailment was not immediately known.

in India at least four people died and around 80 were injured after a high-speed train derailed on Wednesday, reports news agency Reuters.

The accident happened in the state of Bihar, in northeastern India.

It was an express train on its way from Delhi to Assar, whose 21 coaches derailed at Raghunathpur railway station in Buxar district of Bihar.

The general manager of the railway operator By Tarun Prakash according to the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon local time. Some of the injured were sent to Patna, the capital of Bihan state, for hospital treatment.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately known.

The country’s worst train accident in more than 20 years happened in India’s Odisha in June. Almost 300 people died in the accident.

Even though the country has tried to invest in the safety of the railways, there are still plenty of accidents.

