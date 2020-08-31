Last January 30, India registered its first case of coronavirus in its territoryio. After leaving Wuhan, the origin of SARS-CoV-2, the second most populous country in the world faced an enemy unknown to all. Today, seven months later, it is the third country hardest hit by the pandemic.

With more than three and a half million infections and 64,000 deaths, the Asian country is the one in which the virus has grown the fastest worldwide. An evolution that could be predicted with the knowledge of its population: four times more than that of the United States, the country most affected by the health crisis. China, a slightly more populated country, did manage to avoid contagions more effectively.

Black week in India

During the last week in the country, infections have gotten out of control, already high since mid-July. In five of the last seven days the 75,000 positive cases were exceeded. The highest peak came on Wednesday, when they were recorded 85,687 cases, far exceeding the 77,255 marked by the US July 16.

The growth of infections in India has not stopped growing in the last month. From the first infected to the number one million it took six months. From that moment until second million, three weeks, and from there to three million, only 16 days. How long will it take to reach four million? August 23 was when three million were reached, and eight days later they are less than half a million from reaching four.

The virus, “controlled” in July

On July 27, the New Delhi’s chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, assured that the coronavirus had been “controlled” in the capital of India, after seeing a reduction in cases from 4,000 at the end of June to 1,000. Together with Bombay, they are the two cities most affected by the pandemic.