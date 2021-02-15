India The collapse of the glacier a week ago in the Himalayas cut off water supply in Delhi

Tens of thousands of Delhiers were left without hot water on Monday.

15.2. 15:02

In India Himalayas a week ago in a downpour the effects struck the metropolitan city of Delhi on Monday. The water supply of tens of thousands of Delhi residents was cut off, which authorities said was the result of the flood.

Delhi is located more than 500 kilometers from the Rishiganga mountain valley where the flood occurred, but the water flowing from the valley through the Ganges River is central to the metropolitan water supply. According to the authorities, due to the flood, large amounts of mud and gravel had migrated downstream, making it difficult to purify the water.

A flood in the Himalayas happened more than a week ago on Sunday, when pieces detached from a mountain glacier rolled over a dam and destroyed it. The destruction of the dam also caused two rivers to flood heavily. The flood has killed at least more than 50 people, and 150 people are missing. The flood also destroyed roads and bridges.