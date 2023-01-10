Symbols rule andL WorldThey represent a higher reality and, therefore, they push us beyond our strength and our own reality. Symbolic can be a person, an object or an event.

Gandhi was the forerunner and champion of the independence movements of an entire generation. The black stone of Mecca annually attracts millions of Muslims on pilgrimage. In 1905 Japan defeated Russia, becoming the first Asian country to defeat a Western power. That event cemented Japanese nationalism, and its subsequent imperialist career.

In 2022, the India it unseated Great Britain, its former metropolis, as the fifth economic power in the world. Perhaps this is also quite a symbol of a new order.

This is what the ultranationalist Indian prime minister was referring to Narendra Modi, emphatically stating that India had left behind those who had ruled it for 250 years and that, rather than going from sixth to fifth place, the joy lay in having left behind years and years of slavery. “The opportunity is now. We will not stop ”, he concluded.

Much is said that the new world order is multipolar, but the reality is that we have not yet broken the bipolar inertia of the Cold War and practically everything is resolved between China and United States. It is in this context that Indian soft power and its aura of a non-aligned country begin to be necessary to resolve the international challenges we face.

Since Modi came to power in 2014, India has experienced athe more assertiveness in the way of interacting in international politics, departing from his traditional more moderate line. This is because there are clear politico-economic signs that both its economy and the country as a whole are on an unstoppable climb to the top.

Another topic: Which countries have imposed restrictions on those traveling from China?

In 2022, India will overtake Great Britain, its former metropolis, as the fifth economic power in the world.

India, armed with nuclear power in China’s backyard, is going to change the rules of the international geopolitical chessboard, but it has yet to better define what kind of soft power it wants to wield.

In contrast, a salient aspect of Chinese soft power is that it makes continuous references to its hard power, especially in recent years. This means that great initiatives, such as the New Silk Road (Belt and Road Initiative, BRI), are perceived with mistrust instead of being seen as huge infrastructure improvement projects from which countless countries will benefit, as political scientist Parama Sinha Palit points out.

indian first

Politically speaking, India is going stronger than ever. Its prime minister has abandoned white glove diplomacy and last September he had no qualms about avoiding his host, the almighty Xi Jinping, in the corridors of his own home, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as in publicly admitting that he has had telephone conversations with the Dalai Lama, something that unnerves the Chinese government.

On the other hand, not only TikTok and 58 other Chinese applications have been banned in India, but Chinese companies have been excluded from public tenders for 5G.

Since the Sino-Indian war of 1962 (border conflict between China and India), from which India came out badly, relations between the two countries had developed more or less peacefully. That until 2020; that year, 20 Indian soldiers died on the border with China. The Indian authorities considered that the clash was the logical consequence of an increasing policy of aggression on the part of China. Something that collides head-on with the revived indian nationalismpromoted by Modi, and the renewed economic status of this emerging India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the recent tightening of American-Indian relations, Washington is probably taking full advantage of Kautilya Rajamandala’s classical Indian theory that your neighbor is your enemy and your neighbor’s neighbor is your friend.

Modi, one of the world leaders with the most followers on Twitter (the second, to be more exact), shows his firmness and realpolitik also beyond his borders. “This is not the time for war,” he told Putin, even as, with a very practical mindset, he buys oil from Russia at bargain prices. India first, whoever falls falls, which is usually one of the first manifestations of nationalism.

Competitors and neighbors

As much as China and India are different, they share general characteristics that can be decisive for the future of humanity. To begin with, they are ancient civilizations, proud of their past, settled in an extensive territory and very densely populated.

In market terms, the complete incorporation of India into the channels of international production and consumption will turn around global economic indices in all sectors, from tourism to technologyas has happened with China.

As much as China and India are different, they share general characteristics that can be decisive for the future of humanity. See also Stock Exchange Harvia and Verkkokauppa.com collapse, Huhtamaki rises strongly - Earnings announcers offer fast-paced business

Indian development follows in the footsteps of Chinese development. Modi has created the Made in India, parallel to the Made in China of the eighties, accompanied by a battery of economic measures with all sorts of subsidies and incentives, aimed at wresting from China the title of world manufacturing hub.

Without going very far, the Indians have won a tremendously symbolic battle against the Chinese. Apple has announced that it will start producing its iPhone 14 in India. This represents a radical change in the company’s production policy. Before, Apple only began to produce outside of China when it had verified that the production of the new model did not entail any risk. Other companies are following the same steps.

But it is also that the apple company is encouraging its suppliers to move their production to India. These moves are because business abhors conflict as much as nature abhors a vacuum. So, to avoid supply chain disruptions stemming from Sino-American tensions, companies are looking to diversify their risks by moving their production centers to the Indian Ocean.

Apple has announced that it will start producing its iPhone 14 in India. This represents a radical change in the company’s production policy.

India, like its neighbor to the north, also aspires to be a global technology hub, but with Indian characteristics.

China’s transition from world factory to technology hub was largely driven by the Chinese government. First, by encouraging foreign companies to open offices in China since Deng Xiaoping’s time to create an atmosphere conducive to business creation. And second, sending batches of students to train at American universities.

Another Issue: UN Urges Taliban to End Terrible Restrictions Against Women

indian graduates

The Indian model has not been as remotely controlled, but Indian students abound in American science degrees. More than half of international students in the US studied STEM (information technology science) majors.

Once graduated, these students often take advantage of US immigration laws because the H-1B visa allows companies to hire specialized foreign workers.

In 2017, 73.9 percent of these visas were granted to Indians. China was second, with 12 percent. As far as gender is concerned, only 20 percent were Indian women, compared to 45 percent Chinese.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Education, 80 percent of Chinese students return home. Chinese entrepreneurs prefer to start their companies in China: Tencent, owner of WeChat; Alibaba, China’s Amazon, or Xiaomi.

By contrast, India has the highest level of population living abroad at 17.5 million, so it has a talent retention problem.

India is the country with the highest number of CEOs among the world’s top companies: Arvind Krishna (IBM), Sundar Pichai (Google LLC & Alphabet), Satya Nadella (Microsoft). The latest to join this illustrious list was Parag Agrawal, who was CEO of Twitter until October 2022, when Elon Musk took over.

unstoppable growth

India is technologically launched and its powerhouses Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore are at the forefront of technological advances in Asia.

There is a renewed India that competes face to face with the greatest. The Times of India boasted in September of last year that, in the first half of 2022, India beat China in the creation of unicorns: 14 compared to 11. This race is led by the Americans, with 138 more unicorns in the same period . However, it is already known that the growth numbers in Asia are overwhelming.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Education, 80 percent of Chinese students return home.

India is ahead immense political challenges, social and economic, as so often pointed out, emphasizing them in such a way that it seems that it is a giant with feet of clay. The fact is that the axis mundi has definitively turned to the East, and that the same thing was said in the West about the meteoric rise of China. And the reality is that the dragon has been breaking record after record.

For now, the International Monetary Fund He stands by his projection that India will end the year with economic growth of 6.8 percent, many points more than the rest of its competitors, including Great Britain, which is struggling to stay around 3.5 percent.

Each of the records that India is breaking are symbols on which the Modi government is leveraging to take the great leap forward, with Indian characteristics. Symbols are mysteriously capable of uniting contrasting magnitudes, and few countries have as many contrasts as India.

President of the China Center at IE University (Spain). (**) The Conversation is a non-profit organization that seeks to share ideas and academic knowledge with the public.

Other International topics

Russia and Ukraine intensify attacks after the end of the Christmas truce

Biden visits the border with Mexico amid criticism of immigration policies