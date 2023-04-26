India | Ten policemen were killed in an alleged attack by Maoist rebels

No rebel group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Maoist rebels A roadside bomb killed ten policemen and their drivers in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, according to the Indian police, according to the AFP news agency.

So far, no rebel group has said that they were behind the attack, but according to the police, it was exactly the Maoist rebels.

Maoist rebels have struck India at regular intervals since the 1960s, when the long-running insurgency began. The Maoist rebels have said that they are defending the poor. The state of Chhattisgarh is one of the parts of India where the violence has been particularly violent.

The insurgency, which has simmered for decades, has cost thousands of lives, although the violence has reportedly decreased significantly in recent years.

Wednesday’s the deaths were the most serious acts of violence in more than two years.

“The policemen were returning from the operation when an explosion occurred near their vehicle,” by his first name Vivekanand a state police official who presented himself told AFP.

A video from the Indian broadcaster NDTV shows a deep, crater-like hole in the road caused by the explosion. The video also shows parts of the car that exploded into pieces.

Prime minister of the country Narenda Mori paid his respects to the victims of the attack in a Twitter post.

Chhattisgarh State Minister Bhupesh Baghel in turn said that the attack was a “very sad event” and promised to redouble efforts to curb the violence committed by Maoist guerrillas.