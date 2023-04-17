The murders of a politician convicted of kidnapping and accused of murder, as well as that of his brother, were registered live on TV in North India, authorities of that country reported this Sunday.

According to what was reported by TelemundoAtiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were being escorted by police officers to a medical examination last Saturday night when they were shot by three men posing as journalists in the city of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state.

After shooting the two men, the hitmen immediately turned themselves in to the police officers.

According to this outlet, one of the gunmen shouted “Jai Shri Ram”, which translates as “Praise Lord Ram”, while shooting. a phrase that became a rallying cry for Hindu nationalists in their campaign against the Muslim minority.

Police officer Ramit Sharma revealed that the assailants arrived on motorcycles and posed as journalists to get close to their victims.

“They came close to Atiq and his brother under the pretext of recording their statement and shot them at close range. Both were shot in the head. It all happened in a matter of seconds,” Sharma said.

For his part, Aristegui NewsHe reported that Ahmed was speaking to journalists when three men infiltrated among the group of reporters opened fire on him and his brother shouting “Hail to the god Ram.”

After the attack, the authorities they prohibited gatherings of more than four people and cut off internet access and cell phone service in the city.

In addition, the government ordered an investigation into the case, which will be led by a retired judge.

