India takes new decisions regarding Corona

Today, Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced new decisions to combat the outbreak of the new Corona virus.

Modi said that the Indian government will provide vaccines against Covid-19 disease for all adults, while the capital, New Delhi and the financial center Bombay began to ease restrictions as the number of epidemic infections decreased. Record number of deaths and injuries in April and May to become the second most affected country in the world after the United States, with nearly 29 million injuries.

The authorities in New Delhi and Bombay, as well as in other cities and states, imposed restrictions on movement and activities.

The government expanded the vaccination campaign from the age group over 45 years to all adults over the age of 18, starting in May.

“All those over the age of 18 will receive free vaccines,” Modi said, in a televised speech, announcing the start of the program on June 21.

Modi made it clear that the vaccination process “will return to the hands of the central government.”

Modi added that supplies will soon increase because other vaccines are in the advanced stages of trials in India.

The country has given about 233 million vaccines so far, but experts say the program must be accelerated in order to better fight the spread of the virus.

The prime minister’s announcement came after New Delhi and Bombay cautiously lifted some lockdown restrictions but warned residents they had to remain vigilant in the face of the pandemic.

Some shops and malls in New Delhi reopened and metro services in the city were operating at 50% capacity. The roads soon filled up with cars but some of the local shopping areas were quiet.