Not just MotoGP

Defining organizational success the first, historic arrival of the MotoGP in India certainly seems exaggerated. The MotoGP champions and the young talents of Moto2 and Moto3 have in fact had to deal with bureaucratic difficulties, marshals who are often not up to the task, logistical problems and delays also linked to the climate – far from easy to predict – of the area in where the Buddh International Circuit is located. Undoubtedly, however, the trip of the world’s strongest centaurs to the Uttar Pradesh region has unleashed the passion of numerous local fans and put India back at the center of the motorsport map. Now, however, the Indian giant does not want to stop here.

Desire for F1

According to what is reported by the local version of the site BusinessTodayin fact, the country’s objective would now be to return to attracting Formula 1. In fact, India had already hosted the Circus a decade ago, for three seasons, between 2011 and 2013. Now the idea would be to repeat that experience, taking advantage of the constant international expansion of a category that in Europe now seems destined to live only more than a third of its season. According to some insiders cited by Indian sources, negotiations are already underway to bring the Formula 1 World Championship back to the Buddh International Circuit. Actual talks with F1 leaders should begin shortly.

Words also give strength to these hopes delivered by the president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, in February. The number one in world motorsport attended the Formula E round which took place in Hyderabad and declared that “More can be done in India, including the return of F1. India is important because, just like China, they have manufacturers and they have significant numbers. We haven’t scratched the surface yet. We’re talking about 2.8 billion people in these two countries and we have less than 8,000 competitive licenses.”.

Mission 2025

Next year, after a long absence linked to Covid, Formula 1 will return to racing in China. India, on the other hand, would have the ambition of entering the calendar for the 2025 season. One of the main reasons why the event was discontinued a decade ago, according to experts, was the withdrawal of entertainment tax exemption by the Uttar Pradesh government. All three editions of the Indian GP were won by Sebastian Vettel, who arithmetically won his fourth and final world title on that track in 2013.