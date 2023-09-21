The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided this Thursday (21) to suspend the issuance of visas to Canadians “until further notice” due to “security threats” against Indian diplomats.

The measure comes amid the growing diplomatic crisis between the two countries following the murder in Canadian territory of a Sikh separatist leader.

“You are aware of the security threats facing our embassy and consulates in Canada. This has disrupted our relationship with the country, therefore the embassy and consulates are unable to process visa applications,” said the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Indian, Arindam Bachi.

Indian authorities will analyze the situation “on a regular basis”, he said, without indicating when the service will resume. According to the company BLS International, responsible for the Indian government for managing the visa service, the suspension came into force today.

New Delhi and Ottawa strained relations after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week accused India of involvement in the death in Canadian territory of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a citizen of Indian origin.

Indian authorities, who regard the Canadian version as absurd, accused Nijjar of leading a separatist group that sought the creation of the independent nation of Khalistan for the Sikh minority in the northern state of Punjab.

Canada followed up the accusations with the expulsion of a senior Indian diplomat, a measure copied last Tuesday (19) by New Delhi when it ordered the departure of a member of the Canadian embassy from the Asian country.

This Wednesday (20), India also appealed to its citizens in Canada to be cautious, given the “increasing” activities against the Asian country.

But the friction between the two countries predates Trudeau’s statements. New Delhi has repeatedly accused Canada of allowing the presence of people who threaten its territorial integrity.

Canada, which has 770,000 followers of the Sikh religion among its 1.8 million inhabitants of Indian origin, defends the right to freedom of expression and peaceful demonstration.