India surpassed this Saturday for the first time barrier of 4,000 daily deaths since the pandemic began, which represents a new record for the Asian country, which is suffering the consequences of a second wave of coronavirus.

With 4,187 deaths In the last 24 hours, the total number of fatalities rises to 238,270, which maintains India as the third country with the most deaths only behind the United States and Brazil, according to data from the Indian Ministry of Health and Johns Hopkins University .

In addition, with 401,078 new infections, about 13,100 less than last Friday, the infected are already 21.8 million, a figure surpassed only by the United States with 32.6 million.

The new high of more than 4,000 daily deaths in India contrasts with the situation of just a month ago, when fewer than 800 deaths were recorded daily. The change is greater when compared to two months ago, when the number of deaths did not exceed 80.

Among the most affected Indian regions is the western Maharashtra, whose capital is Bombay, which registered 898 in the last 24 hours. It is followed by Karnataka, with 592 deaths, and Uttar Pradesh, with 371.

India is going through a health crisis due to the lack of oxygen tanks. AFP photo.

For its part, New Delhi, with 341 deaths in the last day, suffers from collapse of the healthcare system, which means that several infected by coronavirus cannot be admitted to hospitals due to lack of beds and that patients die asphyxiated by oxygen shortage doctor in the centers.

Meanwhile, the country supplied 2.2 million vaccines in the last 24 hours, which adds up to 167 million doses applied since the “world’s largest vaccination program” began last January.

Yet only 34 million of India’s 1.35 billion people were fully inoculated with one of the country’s approved formulas: AstraZeneca’s Covishield; Covaxin, from the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech, and Russian Sputnik V.

Meeting between the European Union and India to close a trade agreement

The European Union (EU) and India will star this Saturday in a summit in which they will relaunch the negotiations for a trade agreement in a meeting that arouses the world’s attention because the need to respond to the coronavirus pandemic will be discussed.

The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had planned to meet in person with European leaders in the Portuguese city of Porto, but given the seriousness of the situation, he suspended the trip and will join by videoconference.

The meeting between European leaders should last about two hours and is scheduled to conclude with a joint statement and the announcement of the resumption of negotiations, which had been suspended in 2013.

India, a powerhouse in the pharmaceutical sector, and Europe, the main exporter of coronavirus vaccines, will also speak out on the need for global responses to pandemic situations.

EU countries sent some 100 million euros ($ 121 million) worth of emergency medical aid to India, in the face of a totally collapsed Indian health system.

In parallel, an important part of the international community addresses a proposal supported by the United States government on the temporary lifting of vaccine patents.

With information from EFE and AFP.