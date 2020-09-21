new Delhi: India has expressed strong resentment over the disappearance of Sikh girls in Pakistan by summoning a senior diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission. In particular, India registered its objection to Bulbul Kaur, the daughter of Granthi Panj Sahib’s Granthi, who has been missing for the past 15 days. People of the Sikh community also demonstrated outside the Pak High Commission in Delhi on this matter.

According to government sources, India again lodged a strong protest on the disappearance of Bulbul Kaur and the inaction of the Pak government in tracing it. Earlier on Friday, India had summoned a Pak diplomat and not only registered his displeasure, but also requested to find out within 48 hours.

It is worth noting that Bulbul Kaur, daughter of Pritam Singh, the Granthi of Panj Sahib, the holy gurdwara of Sikhs, has been missing for the last 15 days. According to Sikh leaders, Bulbul Kaur went to throw garbage near her house at 10 pm on August 31. But did not return after that. Despite the family filing a complaint with the police-administration on the matter, there is no news of Bulbul yet. Family members fear that Bulbul has not been forcibly converted and married to a Muslim person.

Despite the global concerns about the condition of minorities in Pakistan, the misconduct of minority converts of the religious elements who are under the government patronage is working unabashedly. Recently, in the report of Pakistan Human Rights Commission, cases of atrocities, kidnapping and forced conversions were raised against religious minorities including Hindus, Sikhs in the area of ​​Punjab, Sindh.

In January 2020, the Pakistan Supreme Court constituted a one-member commission to implement the court’s decisions on protecting the rights of religious minorities. Apart from this, in November 2019, a 22-member all-party sectarian group was also formed against forced conversion. However, the ground effect of these measures remained unfulfilled.

