India on Friday successfully test-fired the Prithvi-2 ballistic missile with a range of more than 250 km from Tas in Balasore, Odisha. The missile developed by DRDO is already part of the Strategic Forces Command.

Liquid-propelled Prithvi-2 has a range of 250 km and can carry 1 tonne of material. It is India’s first indigenous surface-to-surface missile. This was the second test of Earth-2 in less than three weeks.

Earlier DRDO conducted the test on the night of 27 September. This is the 11th missile test by Diadior to hit the surface with Satar in the last 40 days. A top government official said that the Prithvi-2 missile has met all its parameters during the test on Friday night. The nightly test of the missile has been successful in this way.