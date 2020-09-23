new Delhi: India on Tuesday successfully tested the indigenous high-speed target drone ‘practice’. The drills are high-speed drones that can be targeted by missiles while practicing weapon systems.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) conducted successful flight tests of the high-speed expandable aerial target from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore, Odisha, which would achieve the milestone.

Singh said, “It can be used as a target for evaluation of various missile systems. Many congratulations to DRDO and other stakeholders for this achievement.”

The DRDO achieved a milestone today with the successful flight test of ABHYAS – High Speed ​​Expandable Aerial Target from ITR Balasore. This can be used as a target for evaluation of various Missile systems. Congratulations to @DRDO_India & other stakeholders for this achievement. – Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 22, 2020

The exercise has been designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Stabilization (ADE), DRDO. This drone has been launched using twin underslung boosters. It is powered by a small gas turbine engine and has a MEMS-based inertial navigation system (INS) for navigation along with a flight control computer (FCC) for navigation and control.

The drone is designed solely for autonomous flying. The air vehicle is tested with a laptop based ground control station (GCS).

Bihar: Gupteshwar Pandey, who quit DGP post, can contest this seat, elections will be held today

ITBP’s watch over LAC, Chinese army’s main objective is to thwart infiltration