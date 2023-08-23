India’s Chandrayaan-3 space mission successfully landed at the South Pole of the Moon this Wednesday (23), after a complex descent maneuver on the surface of the satellite’s southernmost face, never before explored.

The news comes days after Russia sees its landing plan fail with the spacecraft crashing into the lunar surface.

“We have achieved a smooth landing on the moon,” said the executive director of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Sreedhara Panicker. The project made India the fourth country to land on the natural satellite, a milestone reached only by the United States, Russia and China.

The Chandrayaan-3 module has been 40 days into its journey since it took off on July 14 with India’s biggest and heaviest launch rocket.

“India, I reached my destination, and so did you!”, says a publication on Chandrayaan-3’s social networks, shortly after confirmation of the mission’s success.

“The mission’s landing module contains an explorer vehicle (rover) that in the next few hours or days will start its exploration journey to collect information and samples from the surface,” Somanath said.

The Indian Prime Minister, the Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa to participate in the BRICS Summit, paused in his speech to follow online the moment of the landing of the module on the Moon.

“These historical moments become the eternal conscience of the nation’s life. This moment is unforgettable, unprecedented, it is the moment of a clarion call of a developed India, it is a cry of victory for the new India”, said the first -minister, visibly moved.

Landing on the Moon is an unprecedented special achievement for India, which in 2019 saw its predecessor mission, Chandrayaan-2, which had the same objective, fail precisely in the deceleration maneuver to touch the lunar surface.

At the time, the country’s memory was marked by the image of the prime minister trying to comfort the then head of ISRO, Kailasavadivoo Sivan, with a hug.

“We made a promise on Earth and we kept it on the Moon. Our scientific comrades declared: ‘India is now on the Moon,'” Modi said on Wednesday (23).

The Indian space agency had previously explained that the descent of the last 25 kilometers from space to the lunar surface was the “most critical part of the landing”.

On this stage, the landing speed was around 1.68 kilometers per second, with Chandrayaan-3 in a horizontal position. The sequence of the maneuver consists of changing to the vertical position during the descent, which depends on the accuracy of a mathematical calculation.

An accounting error is what caused the Chandrayaa-2 to fail in September 2019.

The mission command center, the MOX, crowded with scientists, special guests and journalists, began to applaud with emotion and hug each other as the descent distance surpassed the two kilometers in countdown, with the speed decreasing steadily and surpassing the mark of the previous attempt. (With information from the EFE Agency)