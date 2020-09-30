new Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) for the successful test of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The Defense Minister said that this achievement will prove to be a milestone in the direction of self-reliant India.

Let me tell you that the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully tested in Balasore, Odisha on Wednesday. This missile is capable of firing up to 400 km. DRDO has conducted this test under its PJ-10 project. For this test, the missile was fired from a home booster at the target. This is the second successful test of the extended range version of the BrahMos supersonic missile. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed happiness over this achievement.



Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for the successful flight testing of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile. “This achievement will give a big boost to India’s #AtmaNirbharBharat pledge “, he tweeted. pic.twitter.com/X0J1lGfGvj – ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

Let us know that earlier in December, the 290 km range BrahMos missile was successfully tested. The new version of BrahMos has been developed in India, including the provision system, airframe, power supply. BrahMos is jointly developed by DRDO of India and NPOM of Russia. BrahMos is the only one-of-a-kind cruise missile in the world that can be fired at supersonic speed. Different versions of BrahMos missile have been made for all the three parts of the Indian Army.

In fact, due to the rounding of China and Pakistan at the border, India is trying to increase its strategic and military strength. Given China’s insistence in eastern Ladakh and its attitude in the past, India has to be prepared to deal with all kinds of situations. This is the reason that India has accelerated defense deals and also in trials.