The list for attending the two-day summit, which begins on September 9, includes the most prominent figures hosted by India in its history, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. However, Chinese President Xi Jinping will likely not attend the meeting, according to sources in New Delhi and Beijing.

The leaders of Japan, Australia, France and Germany are also expected to attend. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would represent the country. Putin is under sharp criticism from the West over the war in Ukraine.

The summit will also witness the presence of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Director-General of the International Monetary Fund, and the heads of the World Bank, the World Trade Organization and the World Health Organization..

“It is a very important historic moment,” said Dependra Pathak, the Delhi Police’s special commissioner in charge of security arrangements in the city. He added that thousands of personnel would be brought in from other government security agencies, including the National Guard and paramilitary border security forces, to maintain law and order..

Officials said that the entrances and borders of New Delhi will witness strict security and regulation of entry to the city during the summit..

The government is also set to partially lock down the city of about 20 million people during the summit, asking schools, government departments and businesses to close for three days..

Officials said the city would be guarded by nearly 130,000 security forces, including the 80,000-strong Delhi Police..

An Indian Air Force spokesman told Reuters that the authorities “will implement integrated air defense measures in Delhi and nearby areas“.

He added that the Indian army, including the air force, Delhi police and paramilitary forces, would use anti-drone defense systems to counter any air threats..

The government also rented 20 bulletproof armored limousines at a cost of 180 million rupees ($2.18 million) to transport the leaders at the time of the summit..