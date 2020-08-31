Highlights: There will be a befitting reply to any snowfall in Ladakh, which is prone to fraud

The Indian Army has significantly increased the deployment of troops and weapons at all ‘strategic points’ located around Pangong So in eastern Ladakh. Official sources said on Monday that the Indian Army did so after an unsuccessful attempt by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China to change the ‘unilateral’ status quo in the Pangong So area. Sources said that the army further strengthened the overall monitoring mechanism in all areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh after thwarting China’s latest attempt to encroach on an area along the southern coast of Pangong Soo has gone. Meanwhile, in order to reduce the ongoing tension on the LAC, the two countries met at Brigade Commander Level in Chushul on Monday. There will be talks again on Tuesday.

At some strategically important points in the Pangong So area, the Indian Army was already positioned in advance positions against China. This is the reason that when China dared to infiltrate into Indian territory 2 days ago, without losing any time, the army chased them and threw water on their nefarious plans. Now after the latest snowfall of China, India has strengthened its deployment.

India’s troops are now also stationed at an altitude on the southern shore of Pangong Tso Lake, making it in advance position against China. According to sources, when the news of Chinese infiltration came to light, Indian troops had already reached important places and strengthened their positions at the points on which both countries claimed their possession. If we look at the North Bank, that is, the finger area, then Chinese soldiers are sitting on the top of Finger-4 and trying to take advantage of the height. Now in the South Bank, Indian soldiers have done the same and have been stationed at high altitude.

According to sources, India had recently deployed a special operations battalion in Pangong area. Sources said, the Indian Army personnel have strengthened the deployment to high altitude areas, including the deployment of Special Operations Battalion in the southern part of Pangong Soo near Thakung. The elevation has given the Indian side a strategic advantage, giving it the ability to control the southern edge of the lake and its surrounding areas.

Earlier in the day on Monday, army spokesman Colonel Aman Anand said that the Chinese army had carried out ‘provocative military activity’ to change the status quo on the southern coast of Pangong So in the intervening night of August 29 and 30, but Indian troops Thwarted his attempt. Sources said that the top military and defense officials have reviewed the entire situation in East Ladakh. Simultaneously, Army Chief General MM Naravane held a meeting with top military officials over the latest confrontation. “The army has strengthened the deployment of troops and weapons at all strategic points in the Pangong So area,” a source said.

Sources said that a large number of Chinese troops were marching towards the southern coast of Pangong So aimed at encroaching the area but the Indian Army made a significant deployment to thwart the effort. Sources said the Indian Air Force has also been asked to step up its surveillance in view of increasing Chinese air activities in areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. There are reports that China has deployed long-range combat aircraft J-20 and several other munitions at the strategically located Hotan airbase, which is about 310 km from eastern Ladakh.

In the last three months, the Indian Air Force has deployed all its major combat aircraft such as the Sukhoi-30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft to the major border airbases of eastern Ladakh and other places near the Line of Actual Control. The Indian Air Force has been undertaking nighttime air patrols in the eastern Ladakh region to convey a clear message to China that it is ready to deal with any situation in the mountainous region. The Indian Air Force has also deployed Apache fighter helicopters in eastern Ladakh as well as Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to transport troops to different advance locations.

The latest attempt by China to change the status quo in the Pangong So area is the first major incident in the region after a violent clash in the Galvan Valley on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed. Chinese soldiers were also killed in the skirmish, but Beijing did not publicly state how many of its soldiers were killed. However, according to the US intelligence report, 35 Chinese soldiers were killed in it. India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks in the last two and a half months, but no significant progress has been made to resolve the border deadlock in East Ladakh.



On July 6, the two sides began the process of retreat, a day after telephone conversations between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about ways to reduce tensions in eastern Ladakh. However, this process did not proceed from mid-July. The PLA retreated from the Galvan Valley and some other collision points but made no progress in retreating its troops from Pangong So, Depsang and some other areas. In five rounds of core commander-level talks, the Indian side insisted on the earliest complete withdrawal of Chinese troops and the resumption of positions in all areas of East Ladakh before April. The standoff between the two sides began on May 5 after a violent clash between the two forces in the Pangong So area. A similar incident took place in North Sikkim on 9 May after the incident of Pangong So. Before the clash, both sides have been insisting that it is necessary to maintain peace in the border areas till the boundary issue is resolved.

