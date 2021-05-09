Adrich Bahdar *, Abrar Karan **, Devaphactoni Recreation ***, and Arno S. Dehillon ****

India is facing one of the biggest crises in its history, and possibly the worst of any country, during this horrific pandemic. Hospitals are running out of beds for patients, they do not have enough staff members, and they lack breathing oxygen. Patients die in great numbers and their bodies are cremated after mass death in mass funeral ceremonies. And the country records more than 300 thousand new infections and more than three thousand deaths a day. Experts suggest both of these numbers are likely much underestimated.

It is true that some initiatives are being undertaken to provide materials to boost mass production of vaccines, but these efforts will take weeks or months to have an impact. India will not be able to immunize the sick and get out of this spike in infections quickly. Even if the United States donated all of its vaccine doses to India now, it would take months for enough people to be vaccinated to control the outbreak. Also, lockdowns, as some states and cities did again, could quickly impede transmission of the virus, but in a country with high rates of poverty, informal work and unreliable social safety nets, restrictions must be applied along with adequate social and economic support for the most vulnerable people. To contract disease.

India has a number of these programs in policy and documentation, but their actual implementation is tenuous even in times of non-crisis. None of them were enough to reduce the repercussions in the first round of closures. Any new closure may push workers in the informal sector in cities to automatically return to their villages, and these may be carriers of the Coronavirus and thus spread the disease. But there are two other interventions that can be applied almost immediately to combat the tsunami: more masks and faster home antibody tests. The White House is sending millions of these masks and testing kits to India as part of US emergency aid, and it’s a good start. But with more than 1.3 billion people in India, more must be saved.

Coronavirus is transmitted through respiratory droplets, including steam that may leak through or around many types of fabric masks. Hi-fi masks that are equipped with a high-level filtering process around the mouth and nose can be more reliable in preventing such particles. There are a number of these masks that achieve this, such as (N.95) and plastic masks that can be reused from the United States, (KN.95) masks from China, and (KF.94) masks from South Korea. 2) From Europe. India needs to urgently assess the availability of these masks and start a campaign to provide and distribute them in large numbers. For example, one American manufacturer has offered to explicitly donate hundreds of millions of these masks.

India must make efforts to accelerate home production. Another option is the massive production and distribution of additional tools that help to tighten the closure of the medical masks available across India. These sealing tools are simple and made from readily available materials allowing for immediate production expansion. And one of the improvised means that can be used until other options are available is to put two masks, the cloth muzzle above the medical mask to improve tightness.

And if these masks are worn while being indoors and amid gatherings, this may hamper the rapid transmission of the virus. It can be distributed on a large scale through already existing channels, such as the National System for the Distribution of Food Subsidies in which a specific person in each village undertakes the distribution of food rations. In addition to this, and to achieve the spread of such masks, politicians and celebrities must promote these masks.

The second intervention that may have a direct impact is the widespread proliferation of antibody tests that can reveal results in minutes, and health workers from different sects can do this and they are already nationwide in India. Or maybe the people themselves do it. Currently, India relies on the B test. C. R. », But given the large size and rapid transmission of the virus, this type of test cannot be spread widely enough, and it cannot reach results quickly enough to identify infected people before spreading to others or contracting the disease. Some experts argue against the use of such rapid tests because they can sometimes give incorrect results.

But studies have shown that rapid tests may become accurate when people are more able to transmit the infection, and they can be done every few days, even if an infection is not detected on one day, it may be detected in the next test. The incorrectness of the result can be reduced by using the B test. C. R. » Or another rapid test targeting another antibody to confirm the diagnosis. The other challenge is related to the availability of place and sufficient resources to achieve safe isolation for a person who has tested positive for the virus. This is difficult in light of the current crisis, but sects may allocate buildings or places in cities and villages to isolate the injured and provide them with food and other essentials.

If applied on a large scale, this approach could help disrupt chains of spread enough to reduce the escalation of cases. India needs an urgent assessment of the global supply chain for rapid testing so that it can import available supplies and distribute them as quickly as possible.

If the application is carried out on a national level with global support, the spread of Hi-Fi masks can be accelerated and rapid tests can be carried out within weeks, as well as efforts to educate different sects about the importance of these measures and how to apply them. These measures can reduce high rates of infection while long-term interventions in improving health care and vaccination are being established. Without these urgent interventions to slow the transmission of the virus, the crisis will likely worsen before things improve and we will lose thousands of more lives.

* Adrich Bhadur

Medical Doctor and Director of the non-profit Health Improvement Institute for Primary Healthcare in Rural India.

** Abrar Karan

He is a doctor at Harvard Medical School and has worked on the COVID-19 response team in Massachusetts as well as on the Independent Pandemic Preparedness Committee, and has worked on global health in South Africa, Asia and Latin America.

*** Defaphactone secretion *

Founder of www.patientknowhow.com, which provides educational content for patients.

**** Arnaud S. Dehillon

A teacher and physician in global health at Harvad Medical School, he previously served as a consultant to the National Rural Health Mission in India and co-founding the not-for-profit Health Improvement Institute for primary health care in rural India.

