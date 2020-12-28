In India, no vaccine against the coronavirus is yet authorized. This does not prevent the country from preparing for vaccination. India has 1.35 billion inhabitants, a real health and logistical challenge. “The scale of the distribution is enormous, we are talking about 600 million doses to be distributed in 36 states. Plan for transport, cold chain logistics, additional syringes, disposal of biomedical waste, etc.“, explains the doctor Rajib Dasgupta, president of the Center of Social Medicine & Community Health, JNI.



India is the second most affected country in the world by the pandemic, after the United States. The equitable distribution of the vaccine is a priority, said the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. “We need a huge amount of staff, able to distribute the vaccine under the safest conditions.“, explains the doctor Srinivasa Rao Pulijala, CEO of Apollo Medskills. In this training institute for hospital staff, young trainees learn to vaccinate. They will be placed in various hospitals as licensed practical nurses or health assistants at home or in pharmacy. The government hopes to be able to vaccinate at the start of 2020.