Highlights: List of world’s most powerful countries released in the year 2020, America holds top

India lost nearly two points in 2020 compared to 2019, out of the list of major power

India suffered due to Corona virus, increased strength in diplomacy

Sydney

The list of the world’s most powerful countries of the year 2020 has been released. Like every year, this time too, America is on top in this list. But, India has suffered almost double digit losses this year. Last year i.e. in this list of 2019, India was among the major powers of the world. But, this year due to the outbreak of Corona virus, India has been excluded from this list.

India out of the list of major powers

According to Sydney-based Lowy Institute’s Asia Power Index 2020, India’s power score was 41.0 in 2019, which has come down to 39.7 in 2020. In this list, a country with a score of 40 or more is considered the major power of the world. India was included in that list last year, but this year has dropped out due to few points.

India lost due to Corona

The Lowy Institute report states that Asia’s second most populous country has now moved into the middle power list. However, this country may be included in this list again in the coming years. The report said that among all the countries of the Indo-Pacific, India has lost development potential due to the corona virus.

India comparatively backward than China

The report states that India and China have roughly equal populations. After a few years, perhaps India will overtake China in terms of population. But the corona virus attack on Indian society has increased the inequality of power between the two countries. The report also said that according to the current trends, by the end of this decade, India will be able to reach only 40% of China’s total economic output. Whereas in 2019, it was expected to be 50 percent.

Loss in economic capacity

The Lowy Institute said that by 2030 the Indian economy will be 13 per cent lower than originally predicted before the epidemic. Due to this, the ability of Indians to buy will also be negatively affected. This has led to a drop of nearly five points in India’s score on future resource measurements.

India’s increased diplomatic influence in Asia

However, the report said that India’s diplomatic influence in Asia is getting better. This shows India’s ambition to play a larger role in the region in 2020. India has overtaken South Korea and Russia under diplomatic influence and is now fourth after the US.

How Lowy Institute measures strength

The Lowy Institute of Australia releases this list every year by studying the economic potential, military capability, internal status, future planning, economic relations with other countries, defense networks, political and diplomatic influence and cultural influence of major countries of the world. Vietnam ranks first among the countries with the fastest growth in this year’s list. Australia is followed by Taiwan and Taiwan in third.