United Nations: On Friday, India retaliated against Pakistan for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the UN General Assembly and said that Islamabad “once again repeated lies, carried out personal attacks”.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador TS Tirumurthy tweeted, “Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s statement is another diplomatic fall. There is another bundle of lies, personal attacks and atrocities on Pakistan’s minorities and an attempt to hide cross-border terrorism. ”

In the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in his pre-recorded video address mentioned the internal affairs of India including Jammu and Kashmir.

When India was mentioned in Khan’s address, the first secretary of India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Mizito Vinito, walked out of the General Assembly Hall.

Imran khan again struck a chord

Like every time, Imran Khan in his address once again chanted the raga, along with this, he also targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Referring to Kashmir, Imran said that India has illegally occupied Kashmir and is violating the human rights of the people there. He appealed to the United Nations to find a solution under its resolution. Imran referring to Article 370 said that the rights of Kashmiri people have been abolished by this.

Imran said – Thousands of Kashmiris were killed in a false encounter

Imran accused that people who raise voice in Kashmir are being silenced with pellet guns. All this is happening under the rule of RSS-minded BJP. He said that thousands of Kashmiris were killed in false encounters. The leaders were put under house arrest.

Pakistan’s PM Imran, who violated the ceasefire thousands of times, blamed India. He said that India is creating tension on the border by violating ceasefire.

Imran Khan once again spewed venom, diplomatic considerations and dignity from UN against India

Nitish Kumar welcomed the announcement of dates for Bihar elections, announced the second phase of ‘Saat Nishchay’