The images are impressive and the amazement is great for the inhabitants. Sunday February 7, the rupture of a glacier created gigantic floods in the province of Chamoli, in India. The river turned into a torrent, sweeping everything in its path. No construction has resisted the overpowering of the phenomenon, not even the dams. This disaster took place in the north of the country, on the Alaknanda river, when part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke away. The glaciers in this area have lost a quarter of their size in 40 years and are weakened by global warming.

If help quickly arrived on the scene and were able to rescue people, at least seven deaths are to be deplored and more than a hundred people are missing. “I’ve never seen anything like this. Around the dam there were 50 to 100 people running around trying to save their lives. They were swallowed up by the river.”, deplores Puran Singh Rana, a resident of Chak Lata. “These phenomena have already been observed in recent years, either through glacier detachments or lakes that have formed within glaciers due to global warming”, explains Jean Jouzel, climatologist and member of the Academy of Sciences.

