Indian health authorities reported 386,452 new cases of coronavirus this Friday, bringing the total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic to more than 18.7 million and ranks the country as the second most contagious after the United States.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 3,498 deaths in the last 24 hours, which adds up to a total of 208,330 dead. Experts believe that both official figures are below the real ones, but it is not clear how much they differ.

The repeated records of infections and deaths from coronavirus increase the pressure on the health system. As a result, the Army had to open its hospitals to civilians in a desperate attempt to control a major humanitarian crisis caused by severe shortages of beds, drugs and oxygen.

The chief of the Indian Army, MM Naravane, met with the Prime Minister, Narendra modi, on Thursday to discuss the crisis.

Naravane said the sick can go to the nearest military hospital for help. Soldiers will also help with oxygen and vehicles where needed, the government said.

In the last week, India has broken the world record for infections with an average of about 350,000 new cases per day. The daily average number of deaths increased almost threefold in the last three weeks, a true reflection of the severity of the latest outbreak.

In the country’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, a school teacher organization said more than 550 of its members died after contracting COVID-19 while helping to hold local elections this month.

Experts linked the rebound to new, more contagious variants of the virus, added to massive events such as political rallies and religious festivities that were authorized.

On Thursday, millions of people went to the polls in West Bengal without respecting the protocols established by the World Health Organization.

In the Karnataka region, in the south of the country, Finance Minister R. Ashoka said that about 2,000 coronavirus patients under home care turned off their cell phones and cannot be traced. Police are trying to locate them as they may be searching for a hospital bed.

India plans to expand its vaccination campaign to allow all adults over 18 years get immunized from Saturday. At the moment 150 million doses of vaccines have been supplied in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

Since January, around 10% of the population have received one dose of the vaccine, but only 15% have the two necessary, although India is one of the world’s largest producers of vaccines.

With information from AFP

