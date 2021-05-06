India has set a new anti-record for the number of cases of infection with COVID-19. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the country’s Ministry of Health.

According to the department, over the past day, 412.2 thousand new cases of the virus were registered. An anti-record was also set for the number of deaths from coronavirus – over the past day, 3,980 people have died.

Earlier it was reported that the number of new cases of COVID-19 in India began to rise again after a three-day decline in the increase in cases.

India has announced the start of Sputnik V vaccination. An employee of the Indian company Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad received the first shipment of the Russian drug and said local hospitals were awaiting a second shipment from Russia.