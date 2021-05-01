The Indian Ministry of Health announced that more than 400,000 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded during the past 24 hours, in a number that sets a precedent in the world.

The ministry said that 401,993 new infections were counted, raising the total number of these cases in India to more than 19.1 million.

The number of deaths reached 3,523 during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who died from Covid-19 to 211,853 people.

Experts believe that the actual number is much higher, as the number of examinations is not sufficient and the causes of death are not accurately recorded.

The Indian authorities eased restrictions on most activities at the beginning of the year when the number of injuries decreased to less than ten thousand a day.

Religious rallies that attracted millions were allowed to continue in late March.

In April alone, about seven million new infections were recorded in India.

However, the prevalence of the disease compared to the population remains relatively low compared to many other countries.