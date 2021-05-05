In India, over the past day, a new anti-coronavirus mortality record was set: 3,780 infected people died. This was announced on Wednesday, May 5, by the Times of India with reference to the country’s Ministry of Health.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country is 226,188. In addition, the number of new cases of COVID-19 has begun to rise in India after a three-day decline in the increase in cases. Over the past day, 382.3 thousand cases of coronavirus were detected in the country, more than 25 thousand more than the day before. For the second week in a row, the number of cases has exceeded 300 thousand people per day – more than in any other country in the world.

India has announced the start of Sputnik V vaccination. An employee of the Indian company Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad received the first shipment of the Russian drug and said local hospitals were awaiting a second shipment from Russia.