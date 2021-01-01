In Pakistan, cases of persecution of Hindu minorities continue to come forward, now the temples are also being damaged. India has beaten Pakistan with this. Protests have been lodged against it through diplomatic channels. News agency ANI quoted this as saying by sources.

Let us tell you that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, a mob vandalized a Hindu temple on Wednesday. In addition, the temple was also set on fire. District police officer Irfan Marwat told reporters that the incident is from Terri village in Karak district. According to Marwat, work was being done to expand the temple, which was being opposed.

India has lodged a formal protest with Pakistan via diplomatic channels against vandalisation of a Hindu temple there: sources – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

The crowd toppled new construction built near the old structure. No case has been registered so far nor has anyone been arrested. The video of the temple sabotage has surfaced on social media, after which Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is being severely criticized.

Pakistan’s federal parliamentary secretary for human rights Lalchand Malhi has strongly condemned the incident of temple demolition by some anti-social elements. Malhi said that some groups are active in carrying out such anti-social activities to discredit Pakistan. He said that the government would not tolerate such incidents. Malhi said that he has asked the district administration to register an FIR in the case and take legal action against the culprits. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmud Khan has described the attack on the temple as an unfortunate incident.

He has sought an early report from the police on the matter and has directed the immediate arrest of those involved in the incident. Khan vowed that his government would protect the prayers from such incidents.