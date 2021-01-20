India, one of the leading pharmaceutical countries in the world, will supply six neighboring countries with coronavirus vaccines, starting today, Wednesday.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said: The initial supplies will be sent as a grant aid to Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and the Seychelles. This means that it will be provided as aid, and countries will not pay for it.

The ministry said that additional orders for vaccines manufactured in India from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius will be confirmed after regulatory approvals.

India will also provide training for individuals involved in launching the vaccine in all neighboring countries.

The Indian Medicines Authority granted permission for emergency use of two Corona vaccines: one developed by the University of Oxford in Britain and AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, and the other developed by the Indian Bharat Biotech Company with the support of India’s highest medical body, the Indian Council of Medical Research.

India began its own program to vaccinate some 300 million people on Saturday.

The ministry said: “India will continue to provide Corona vaccines to partner countries during the coming weeks and months in a gradual manner. It will be ensured that local manufacturers will have sufficient stocks to meet local requirements while supplying abroad. ”

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmaniyam Jaishankar wrote on Twitter: “The Pharmacy of the World (India) will provide (necessary) to overcome the challenge of Covid.”

Indian companies produce about half of the world’s vaccine supplies, mostly to developing countries, according to the Indian Medicines Alliance.