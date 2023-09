How did you feel about the content of this article?

The Prime Ministers of Canada and India, Justin Trudeau and Narendra Modi, during the G20 summit, earlier this month, in New Delhi | Photo: EFE/EPA/MEA

Indian Minister of Diplomacy, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, stated during an event in the USA this Tuesday (26) that his country “is open” to investigating the death of the separatist leader of the Sikh ethno-religious group, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, murdered in Canada in June , on condition that the Canadian government provides “specific” details about the crime.

The two countries began a serious diplomatic crisis after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in the attack last week and expelled an Indian diplomat.

In response, the Indian government considered the accusation “ridiculous” and also expelled a diplomat from its territory and suspended the issuance of new visas to Canadians.

Jaishankar said India may investigate the case if it receives “material” allegations about the murder. However, the country denies any involvement by New Delhi in the separatist’s death.

“First, we tell Canadians that extrajudicial killings are not the policy of the government of India,” he said. And he continued, “secondly, we insist that they investigate the case and, if they find something specific, if they identify something relevant, let us know, because we are open to analyzing it”, stated the minister.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot to death outside a temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.

He supported the creation of an independent Sikh country, Khalistan, in the Indian state of Punjab, and had been classified as terrorist by New Delhi in 2020.