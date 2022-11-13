At COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, last November, countries agreed on a final statement that, for the first time, committed the parties at the United Nations Climate Summit to accelerate efforts towards a “non-stop coal-fired phase-down,” targeting the most polluting fossil fuels..

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity that India wants to expand this pledge to include all types of fossil fuels..

When the spokesperson for the Indian delegation at COP27 was asked to confirm whether this was India’s position, he said, “We didn’t mention coal at all“.

The spokesperson said India referred to a report by the United Nations Commission on Climate Sciences which said countries must halve emissions by 2030 to achieve climate targets and that this would require a significant reduction in the use of fossil fuels..