The catastrophe in the state of Uttarakhand, in the north of the country, leaves hundreds missing and dozens dead. The hardest hit were the workers of two dams that the avalanche struck in its path. Almost 40 of them are trapped in a tunnel.

Casualties continue to increase more than 24 hours after a Himalayan glacier broke off, specifically from Nanda Devi Peak. When the ice block rushed into the Alaknanda River in northern India, it caused an avalanche of water and mud that washed away a small hydroelectric plant on the river. Most of the disappeared are precisely workers from that dam, called Rishiganga.

The catastrophe was of such magnitude that the mud also reached the Dhauliganga River and affected the Tapovan Vishnugad hydroelectric plant that the state-owned company NTPC was building. So far, at least 18 people have died from the avalanche.

The 37 employees trapped in a tunnel

Authorities are concentrating their efforts on finding the missing, who now number 203, according to Vivek Pandey, a spokesman for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

One of the good news is that they managed to rescue 12 employees from the Tapovan Vishnugad dam alive. They lasted about four hours locked in a tunnel after the avalanche.

जाको राखे साइयां एक नई ज़िन्दगी 12 persons rescued by Himveers of ITBP today from Tapovan power project tunnel.

Proud on you boys.#Himveers#ITBP pic.twitter.com/MhR03aw9Ai – Vivek Kumar Pandey / विवेक कुमार पाण्डेय (@vivekitbp) February 7, 2021

Vinod Singh, one of the rescued workers, recounted how they managed to survive. “Around 10:00 (local time), the water began to fill the tunnel after the explosion that occurred by the glacier. We were able to get to a higher place in the tunnel because we climbed some ropes. Then the Indo-Tibetan Border Police teams came, they rescued us and now we are fine, “he said. Basant, another of those rescued, added that they were trapped for about seven hours and that they are currently under observation at the ITBP hospital.

But not everyone has been so lucky. Another 37 workers are still trapped in a second tunnel of the same hydroelectric plant. The only way to find them is to drill through the rocks that plugged the 2.5-kilometer-long corridor and excavate the remains with backhoes. The authorities are also using dogs to detect signs of life, as rescue teams have not been able to establish any communication with people.

The Border Police posted on their Twitter account a video of the clean-up work to try to open the tunnel in Tapovan, a place in the Chamoli district.

ITBP personnel providing supplies to villages that are cut off due to the flash floods in Chamoli. Sorties carrying relief material (Food packets) etc being sent. Visuals of Lata Helipad where #Himveers of ITBP are on the relief work. A field control center established in Can. pic.twitter.com/PnwcciKLIK – ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 8, 2021

Although the authorities prioritize the rescue of these employees, they also continue with the search for the rest of the disappeared. In total, there is a team of about 2,000 police and military working on the operations.

To do this, they are navigating the rivers downstream. They are also scouring the shores on land, using binoculars to search for people who may have been swept up in the quagmire.

The surrounding communities are also affected

Water and mud that rushed down the mountain forced the evacuation of many villages along the banks of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers. The flood damaged several houses in its path. However, authorities still do not have details on whether the residents were injured or are missing. Currently, the police are tracking the missing inhabitants of the affected villages in Uttarakhand state.

P.M @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a Glacier breach in Chamoli, Uttrakhand. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured. – PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2021

For his part, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, announced last Sunday that his government will give 200,000 rupees (about $ 2,700) to the relatives of the deceased; and promised 50,000 rupees (almost $ 700) for the wounded.

But this has not been enough to stop the criticism that has been growing. For several years, environmental organizations and even government officials have questioned the need to build hydroelectric projects on the slopes of Uttarakhand. The criticism is because although the force of the rivers that descend from the Himalayas is used to produce energy, many times it is so great that it poses a great risk to the population.

With AP and Reuters