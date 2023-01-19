NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s foreign ministry on Thursday branded a BBC documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi that questions his leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots as “propaganda”.

Modi was the chief minister of the western state of Gujarat when it was gripped by community riots that left more than 1,000 people, most of them Muslims, dead. The violence erupted after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims caught fire, killing 59 people.

Accused of failing to quell the riots, Modi denied the allegations and was exonerated in 2012 following an Indian High Court inquiry. Another petition questioning his dismissal was rejected last year.

Calling the BBC documentary a “propaganda piece” designed to promote a “discredited narrative”, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said “bias”, “lack of objectivity” and “ongoing colonial mentality ” are “clearly visible” in it.

“It makes us think about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it, and we don’t want to dignify such efforts,” he said at a news conference.

The BBC, contacted for comment, said the documentary was “rigorously researched” and involved a “wide range” of voices and opinions, including responses from people in Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We have offered the Indian government the right to respond to the issues raised in the series – it has refused to respond,” a BBC spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel and Sakshi Dayal in New Delhi; Editing by Shivam Patel and Sakshi Dayal)