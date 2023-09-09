NEW DELHI. The Brics front shows its fragility at the G20 summit. American President Joe Biden has courted what his advisors repeatedly call “the three democratic countries” of the group until they took a photo together and signed a statement reiterating the centrality of the G20 to advance the global agenda, strengthen the fight against inequalities and guarantee growth and prosperity to the so-called Global South. It is just one of the moves that the Washington machine has implemented in New Delhi to isolate China, in the absence of Xi Jinping, and strengthen those international institutions – political, economic and financial – in which Biden and his advisors strongly believe.

The most obvious and biggest signal of this operation, as well as the “photo” option, rests on something very concrete: the PGI, Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, launched at the Bavarian G7 in 2022 which brings together government investments, private push and multilateral institutions in various fields for development and infrastructure projects. An alternative to the Chinese Silk Road whose efforts (and results) are manifesting themselves. At the end of the first day of the summit, in fact, India and the USA chaired the work of the PGI with their allies and Biden announced a series of new projects to «generate – we read in a note released by the White House – economic growth, incentivize new investments and create jobs”.

The qualifying point and pillar of this strategy is the infrastructure corridor (maritime and railway, but not only) India-Middle East-Europe which has the aim of circulating goods more quickly and triggering an infrastructure construction plan (hub and railway network) of the highest quality. It is a plan that sees the role of the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union behind the American drive and the conviction of Modi and the Saudi Mohammed bin Salman (also in New Delhi).

The White House speaks of a “new era of connections” from Europe (the port of Piraeus is the maritime hub) with India and in the future South East Asia. However, the idea goes beyond “transport and the supply chain”. Washington believes the new routes will make green electricity more exportable and strengthen telecommunications. The times are still to be defined but in a conference call with accredited reporters Amos Hochstein, of the National Security Council, anticipated that investments will begin by the end of the year and that the first infrastructures will be designed and built as early as 2024.

The project involves Jordan and Israel and this is seen as a further attempt to link Jerusalem to Riyadh in what is now considered one of the objectives of the Biden Administration (in truth in the wake of Trump) to achieve the normalization of relations between the two countries . The project had its first input – reported Jake Sullivan, US national security advisor – with Biden’s visit to Jeddah in July 2022 as part of the Gulf Cooperation Council. So in January 2023 the corridor dialogue was started. The main hub dates back to May 2023 with the mission of Sullivan and senior representatives of the American NSC in the region and the meetings with emissaries of the Emirates and Bin Salman.

From then until today, work has been done on the “Memorandum” and today in New Delhi the leaders discussed and approved the plan. Which joins an African project, the railway between Zambia Angola and the Republic of Congo (Lobito Corridor) which sees the USA allied with the European Union to encourage jobs and development. This project was also born within the G7, and the World Bank is playing a key role. Here too the ultimate aim is to strengthen connections on the continent and then across the Indian Ocean on a global level.

Other plans are being studied in El Salvador or the Philippines for example.

Biden’s advisors talk about “positive projects that generate development” and stay away from considering these plans as “anti-Chinese”. The key point, highlight Sullivan and Jon Finer, his deputy, is that unlike the alliances that Beijing builds, those driven by the American alliance take place “in total transparency” and with the aim of alleviating the debt of the nations involved, certainly not increasing it. dependence on third countries.