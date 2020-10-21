India has reacted strongly to the statement of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michel Bachelet on the ban on NGOs and the arrest of activists. India said that the violation of rules on the pretext of human rights cannot be allowed and more information was expected from the UN body.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava also stressed that India has been a democratic system based on rules of law and independent judiciary.

He said- “We have seen comments from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act). India is a democratic system based on rules of law and independent judiciary. ”

Srivastava said- “The determination of law is indeed a sovereign privilege. However, violation of the law cannot be allowed under the pretext of human rights. More information was required from the UN body about this. ”

Earlier, Bachlet had raised concerns over foreign donations to NGOs and the arrest of activists inside the country. He appealed to the Indian government to “protect the rights of human rights defenders and non-governmental organizations”.